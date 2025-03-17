BJP to protest in legislature, across K'taka against Muslim quota in govt tenders

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) The BJP on Monday announced protests both inside the legislature and across the state, condemning the Karnataka government's decision to grant 4 per cent quota to Muslims in government tenders.

The BJP has also declared that it won’t allow the Congress-led Karnataka government to implement the Muslim quota in tenders.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, made the announcement.

He stated, "Muslim appeasement is taking place on a larger scale in the state. Reservation is meant to uplift Dalits. The Constitution does not allow reservations for everyone."

He further alleged that the constitutional rights of Dalits were being taken away and given to Muslims solely for electoral gains.

"The Congress-led government has violated the Constitution by providing a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims. There is no provision for religion-based reservation in the Constitution," Ashoka added.

Criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ashoka said, "He wears a skull cap, introduced Tipu Jayanti, and allocated Rs 10,000 crore for Mullahs in this year’s budget. Now, he is fulfilling all their demands by granting 4 per cent reservation to Muslims. This is unfortunate. We will protest both inside the legislature and across the state."

"BJP’s central leaders have already stated that this 4 per cent reservation for Muslims is unconstitutional," he reiterated.

State BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, stated in Bengaluru that the Karnataka government has not only decided to grant 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government tenders but has also passed it in a Cabinet meeting and is preparing to introduce a Bill on this in the legislature.

"The BJP will strongly oppose this Bill," he affirmed.

"Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, has challenged us, saying that if we have the capability, we should make Muslims MLCs and Rajya Sabha members. I want to remind him that it was the BJP that made the late Dr. Abdul Kalam the President. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, Najma Heptulla was appointed as a Governor.

“Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Arif Mohammad Khan were also given the position of Governor. Ustad Bismillah Khan was conferred the Bharat Ratna, not by the Congress, but during Modi’s tenure," Vijayendra said.

He further questioned, "A former Dalit Congress MLA, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house was burned down by Muslim goons. If the Congress is ready to go to any extent to keep Muslims happy, then what about the poor among other communities?"

"If you are providing a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, have the poor among Hindus committed a sin that they are not being considered? The BJP’s stand is clear. When the Bill is introduced in the legislature today, the BJP will protest both inside and outside the House. We will not allow its implementation," he asserted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.