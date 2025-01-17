BJP leaders assure fulfillment of all poll promises after launch of 'Sankalp Patra'

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) As the BJP unveiled its 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, making a series of promises aimed at women, the poor, and marginalised sections of society, several BJP leaders lauded the manifesto, emphasising the party’s commitment to fulfilling its promises.

Talking to IANS, BJP leader Yogender Chandoliya hailed the Rs 2,500 assistance for women, stating, "We have implemented this initiative in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. Unlike Kejriwal, who made repeated announcements without fulfilling them, we deliver on our promises. This will also benefit women in Delhi, and the people will see the contrast with the empty promises of others.”

Chandoliya further criticised AAP’s announcement of Rs 1,000 for women in Punjab, calling it a misleading tactic that had angered the public.

"The truth will come out, and people will ask why they were misled for three years,” he said, adding, “BJP’s policies, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensure that Rs 500 cylinders reach even the remotest areas, bringing real benefits to people.”

Praveen Khandelwal, another BJP leader, stressed that commitment is what sets the party apart.

“BJP’s level of commitment to the people is evident from our past actions. Our promises are backed by results, and with National President JP Nadda’s announcement today, we are showing that we will continue our work to develop Delhi,” he stated, hinting at more announcements in the next phase.

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari also emphasised the party’s commitment to women’s welfare, highlighting the Samman Rashi given to women in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

"While AAP has failed to deliver on its promises in Punjab and Delhi, the BJP is consistent in fulfilling its pledges,” he said, adding that women’s support in Delhi would ensure BJP’s victory.

Vijender Gupta, another senior BJP leader, pointed out that the party has always prioritised women’s welfare.

“In states where we govern, we’ve implemented schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana, and now in our manifesto, we have promised money to pregnant women and the establishment of Atal Canteens,” he stated. “Unlike other parties, we don’t just make promises; we deliver them.”

Key promises include Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for women, a Rs 500 subsidy on LPG cylinders, and medical insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh for every resident. BJP leaders lauded the manifesto, emphasising the party’s commitment to fulfilling its promises, unlike other political parties.

The manifesto also includes the promise of setting up Atal Canteens, providing meals at just Rs 5 to the underprivileged. Nadda took a jibe at Kejriwal’s Anna Canteen pledge, calling it a mere attempt to deceive voters.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held in a single phase on February 5, with the contest shaping up to be a three-way battle. Both the BJP and Congress are aiming to prevent the AAP from securing a third consecutive term in power. The results of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections will be announced by the Election Commission of India on February 8. The deadline for filing nominations is January 17, with scrutiny to take place by January 18. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until January 20. With the election schedule now announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect.

