BJP files complaint to probe 'illegal' construction at Delhi CM's house

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) BJP has complained to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding alleged unauthorised construction and the amalgamation of properties without any approval of MCD or Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) at the Chief Minister's house.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the BJP spokesperson and media head has also called for immediate action, urging the Commissioner to conduct a survey and initiate legal proceedings under Sections 343 and 344 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, as well as issue a sealing notice under Section 345A.

In his complaint, Kapoor highlighted that Civil Lines is designated as a heritage conservation area under the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021, where any reconstruction or amalgamation of properties is strictly prohibited without prior approval from the MCD or the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC).

"No repair, renovation, or new construction can occur in this area without the necessary permissions," he stated.

Kapoor further criticised the inaction of the MCD over the past two and a half years, particularly regarding what he termed the "Sheesh Mahal issue," asserting that the corporation should have taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

He noted that the issue came to light in 2022, coinciding with the formation of Arvind Kejriwal’s government in the Municipal Corporation, but no significant action has been taken since then.

"Two days ago, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta raised this matter with the Central Vigilance Commission, prompting us to demand accountability from the MCD," Kapoor stated.

He reiterated that, according to Master Plan Delhi (MPD) 2021, the area is protected as a Heritage site and should not be subject to any unauthorised changes.

"The complaint details past attempts by the Public Works Department (PWD) to seek permission for repairs at the site. Kapoor revealed that in 2019-20, the PWD requested approval from DUAC for work at 6 Flag Staff Road, but the request was denied," he added.

Kapoor claimed that despite this refusal, illegal construction has occurred including the demolition of the original bungalow, an amalgamation of adjacent properties, and the addition of a swimming pool, which he claimed as a "clear legal violation".

Given these circumstances, Kapoor has called on the Commissioner to take appropriate action, including potential demolition of the new structure and sealing of the property to prevent further unauthorised alterations.

The MCD has not yet responded publicly to Kapoor's complaint. As the situation unfolds, the BJP continues to press for accountability in preserving the integrity of Delhi’s heritage areas.

