BJP ally TMP's chief holds meeting with ex-Manipur CM, discusses illegal migration among diverse issues

Agartala/Imphal, Aug 9 (IANS) BJP’s ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma held a meeting with former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in Imphal and discussed various issues including illegal immigration, a BJP leader said on Saturday.

A senior BJP leader in Imphal said that several former ministers and leaders accompanied Biren Singh when he discussed several issues with the TMP chief at the former's residence.

"Both Biren Singh and Debbarma discussed the illegal infiltration issues along with developmental aspects of the northeastern region. They also discussed socio-economic matters of the indigenous tribals," the BJP leader said, refusing to be quoted.

Taking to social media platform X, Debbarma, a former royal scion of Tripura, wrote on Saturday : "It was wonderful meeting you yesterday, Kangleipak (Manipur) and Tipra (Tripura ) have deep historical ties and this bond will continue as long as I am there. The people of our states need to work unitedly to ensure our next generation is secur."

Both Manipur and Tripura were princely states for several centuries.

On October 15, 1949, both the northeastern states merged with the Indian union. Manipur and Tripura along with Meghalaya became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972 under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

Biren Singh, who resigned from the Chief Ministerial post on February 9, four days before the Centre promulgated President's rule in Manipur, in a post on the X said : "It was an honour to host the founder and leader of the Tipra Motha Party, Maharaja Shri Pradyot Manikya Ji, at my residence."

"Manipur and Tripura share deep historical ties and a cordial relationship that continues to this day. As both our states face the pressing challenges of illegal immigration and encroachment, we discussed ways to work together to address these concerns. I am inspired by his steadfast commitment to the people of Tripura and the Northeast. Together, we will prevail," the former Manipur Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the TMP has been agitating against the illegal infiltration into Tripura and demanded to deport all illegal migrants to their countries.

A delegation of TMP led by Debbarma, met the Election Commission of India in New Delhi and demanded to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tripura, similar to the procedure being adopted in Bihar.

