From 'Bimaru' state to economic powerhouse: CM Yogi on UP's progress

Lucknow, March 24 (IANS) Marking the completion of eight years of BJP governance in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday addressed a press conference in Lucknow. He was accompanied by both Deputy Chief Ministers, senior ministers, and key government officials.

Reflecting on the state's transformation, the Chief Minister said, "Eight years ago, Uttar Pradesh was considered a 'Bimaru' state. Today, it has emerged as an economic power. The same state that was once associated with riots and terrorism is now seen as a model of development."

He credited the change to the policies and governance of the BJP-led administration.

Highlighting the state's economic progress, Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh, once a brake on the country's development, is now driving it forward. The state and the people remain the same, but a change in government has brought comprehensive transformation."

The Chief Minister recalled the challenges faced by Uttar Pradesh before 2017. "This was a state where farmers were driven to suicide, youth faced an identity crisis, and lawlessness prevailed. Today, the same state is recognized as the growth engine of the national economy," he said.

He emphasized the agricultural sector's revival, noting a significant increase in the state's agricultural growth rate to 13.5 per cent. "This growth has boosted Uttar Pradesh's GDP by 28 per cent. One of our first cabinet decisions was to waive farm loans worth Rs 36,000 crore, which provided much-needed relief to farmers," he added.

Citing improvements in agricultural procurement, Yogi Adityanath said, "Between 2017 and 2023, wheat procurement increased two and a half times, with payments amounting to Rs 43,424 crore. Additionally, Rs 88,746 crore has been disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for paddy procurement. Our government has also protected more than 32 lakh hectares of land from floods."

CM Yogi also highlighted efforts to protect stray cattle. "Over 12.5 lakh cows are sheltered in more than 7,700 cow shelters across the state. Through the Sahityog Yojana, 1.63 lakh cows have been provided to 1.05 lakh cattle owners, who receive Rs 1,500 per cow monthly for their upkeep," he stated.

On this occasion, Yogi Adityanath released a booklet detailing the government's achievements over the past eight years. A documentary highlighting the administration's focus on 'service, security, and good governance' was also unveiled during the event.

