Bihar Dalit minor's death: Chirag Paswan writes to CM Nitish seeking judicial probe

Patna, June 4 (IANS) In the wake of the tragic death of an 11-year-old rape victim from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief, Chirag Paswan has strongly condemned the incident and demanded swift and stringent action.

In a letter addressed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, Paswan termed the incident not only a “barbaric end of an innocent life” but also a reflection of the “collapse of law and order, social responsibility, and public healthcare system” in Bihar.

The rape victim, who was brought to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), reportedly remained in an ambulance for 4 hours in the searing heat without being admitted, eventually succumbing to her stab wounds and other injuries on June 1.

The Union Minister expressed grave concern over the gross medical negligence, calling it “a crime against humanity.”

Paswan wrote: “The fact that the girl was left to suffer in an ambulance without timely admission or treatment is not just negligence — it is criminal. Every minute wasted was a betrayal of our duty to protect life.”

In his letter, Chirag Paswan made the demands for immediate arrest of all individuals responsible for the delay and negligence followed by the harshest punishment for those found guilty.

He demanded a high-level judicial enquiry into the conduct of PMCH doctors, staff, and administration and criminal cases against those who showed deliberate inhumanity.

Paswan also demanded immediate suspension and departmental action against the negligent medical personnel.

He further warned that continued government silence on such atrocities would itself become the biggest crime.

“If the government does not act decisively, it sends a message of apathy towards the most vulnerable citizens,” Paswan added.

This marks a rare public rebuke from an NDA ally on the issue.

The pressure on the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government continues to mount, with Opposition parties already staging protests and demanding Health Minister Mangal Pandey’s resignation.

Earlier, the Health Department had suspended senior doctors involved and launched an internal enquiry. However, Paswan’s letter demands judicial oversight to ensure transparency and accountability.

The outcry over the tragic death of the Dalit girl has intensified, as delegations from the Congress and Jan Suraaj Party submitted memorandums to Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday, demanding strict action and compensation for the rape victim’s family.

A delegation led by Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram met the Governor at Raj Bhavan to register the party's protest over the injustice to the minor rape victim.

Ram formally demand immediate action against those responsible, adequate financial compensation for the grieving family and structural reforms to prevent such incidents in the future.

Speaking to IANS, Ram said: “We met the Governor and he assured us that justice will be done. He condemned the incident and said that such a crime has no space in a civilised society. We have pointed out that the deceased girl's mother is in deep distress. She should be given adequate compensation.”

Besides the Congress, Jan Suraaj Party's state president Manoj Bharti also handed over a memorandum to the Bihar Governor in the same case and demanded justice for the family of the deceased child

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has squarely blamed the Bihar government and demanded the resignation of the Health Minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.