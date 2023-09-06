Bihar: Case filed against 4 persons in toilet scam case

Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) Block Development Officer (BDO) Manoj Kumar in Kaimur district of Bihar has lodged an FIR against four persons for taking his digital signature and using it for disbursing funds for constructing toilets for 273 beneficiaries.



“There was an event of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Kaimur. People involved in the scam started applying pressure on me for the payment of 140 beneficiaries.

“When I investigated, they did not exist on the ground. Accordingly, we have stopped the payment. When we thoroughly investigated the matter, we have found that 273 persons have already taken the funds for the toilet construction from the department but they do exist,” Kumar told local media in Kaimur.

He said that during the Chief Minister programme, we were directed for the construction of 901 toilets.

“Accordingly, we released funds to the beneficiaries. Among 901, 273 were found to be fake. The accused have duped Rs 33 lakh of the state government,” he said.

