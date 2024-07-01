'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Poulomi Das talks about her admiration for Abhishek Malhan during Season 2

She said: "Initially, he used to scream and fight a lot, but over time, I saw him mature and strategise his game, adopting a much calmer approach. His character arc was, in my mind, the most remarkable on the show.”

“Although I didn't follow the season closely, towards the end, Abhishek's transformation really caught my attention and I thoroughly enjoyed watching him."

On Sunday, Armaan’s first wife Payal Malik was shown the exit door on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' special, hosted by Bollywood star Anil Kapoor.

After leaving the show, Payal took to Instagram, where she shared a video thanking everyone for giving her a lot of love and support.

She then went on to say that she was not ousted from the show because of the votes but because of the housemates nominating her.

“The way I am, I was like that in the show,” she said in the clip, which she had captioned: “Thank you everyone.”

Payal was the second contestant to be shown the exit door. The first contestant was boxer Neeraj Goyat, who was evicted from the show, where the lives of all the housemates are under constant vigilance with over 100 cameras placed in the house.

After leaving the house, Goyat had expressed his desire to work with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and also shared that the only housemate he couldn’t connect to was Sana Sultan, whom he called fake.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.