‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Kritika Malik calls Naezy ‘bewakoof’ over unexpected nominations

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) “Bigg Boss OTT 3” housemate Kritika Malik was seen lashing out at rapper Naezy after he nominated her in the nominations task, which will be shown in the upcoming episode.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, which is captioned: “Unexpected nomination? Naezy ne kiyun kiya Kritika ko nominate?”

The promo begins with Kritika lashing out and called Naezy “bewakoof” (dumb).

“11 logo ke beech me jo sabse bewakoof aadmi hai woh yeh hai (Naezy),” Kritika said.

Mimicking Naezy, she added: “Thodi dere main kahengay sorry kritika ji mere ko us time jo laga mai nai kar diya.”

To which, Naezy said that he was thinking that he should do what he has been wanting to do for a very long time.

“Yahan main Naezy bhai ka itna dhyaan rakhti hun, yahan kisi ladke ka nahi rakha,” she said.

Asking Naezy as to why he nominated her, she said that if she ever makes coffee or tea, he should not ask her.

“Apne yeh wajah se connection banaya tha?” Naezy questioned.

Kritika’s husband Armaan Malik said that the entire house knows him and that Naezy needs to change himself.

“Tu kisi ke liye kuch nahi karta,” Armaan yelled.

While talking to his friend Sana Maqbul, Naezy said that he wanted to do something different.

Naezy said: “Kuch unexpected karna tha mujhe. Maza aana chahiye… Game hona chahiye. Chai peene aayi ho?”

