Big B reveals what’s taking up his entire work time for past few days

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that learning to use constantly evolving devices is becoming increasingly challenging for him. He mentioned that, for the past few days, understanding new gadgets has been taking up his entire work time.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he mentioned: “Technology pushes to keep improving the gadgetry .. and it happens rapidly .. just when we are getting acclimatised with the recent device, another newer one pops up .. (sic)”

“And then begins another war .. getting the new one to know understand its workings... So for the past few days this is what is taking up the entire work time.”

The cine icon said that he cannot ‘keep rushing off to a tech to seek assistance”

“And giving the job to a tech savy person is not on .. must learn how the machine is to be functioned and used .. its my machine, I should know .. cant keep rushing off to a tech to seek assistance.”

The thespian revealed that his day has been tiring because of all this.

“So the entire day has been exhaustive in fixing learning and still not succeeding with the new machine .. AAAARRRRGGHHHHH .. IF I SURVIVE THIS ORDEAL SHALL RETURN .. else later then .. in hopefully more relaxed chimes ..”

On February 14, Big B lauded the trends of re-releasing of old films, which he said are garnering immense footfalls in the theatres.

The cine-icon took to his blog, where he wrote about how the Gen-Zs ask him to “move with the times.”

He then went on to speak about the trend of re-releases. Between 2024 and 2025, several old films such as "Karan Arjun", "Raja Babu", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!..." "Sanam Teri Kasam", "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein", "Padmaavat", "Laila Majnu" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" to name a few hit the silver screen once again.

“But… the re-release of the old timers films are garnering an immense population and foot falls… so best to remain with them…Most of this Gen has seen or heard of these films on the Net and mostly on the palm of their hands .. the mobile.”

He compared it to the big screen.

“That feel of the large screen and the participation of the audience reactions is gravely missed and when they do get the opportunity, they freak out .. screaming shouting dancing in the aisles and just .. having the time of their lives… And then the ones that have lived through those times keep reminding me with vivid pictures of the openings and the mile long cues waiting to get in to see inside the theatre ..”

“AHHH .. lovely to see them .. BUT .. Not choosing to display them here or anywhere.. Restrain .. Or too shy to speak about them and at a loss to say what .. here too the will to remain quiet a better choice than to open the mouth and get gobsmacked be well and happy .. all”

