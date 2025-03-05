Big B on India’s win at Champions Trophy: The victory was made in great style

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is also a sports fanatic, talked about Team India’s win against Australia in ICC knockouts and said that the victory was made in great style.

India won the semi-finals after successfully completing the highest-ever run chase against Australia in the Champions Trophy on Tuesday.

Taking to the blog, Amitabh wrote: “The Match .. cricket .. to decide the FINALS .. and all kinds or permutations and connotations begin to invade the mind and body.”

The thespian added: “Should I see the game .. at times when the game is seen we lose .. but defied that today .. so .. where to sit, how to sit .. one leg upon the other .. which leg which upon .. bending or stretched straight .. shoes on or off .. change the leg curl or not .. oh dear a wicket just fell .. no no no .. get back to the first leg over leg position ..HOLD.”

“Get up to go .. walk a bit when the ads., begin or stay put .. the variations keep tempting the mind and system , until the final victory .. and the victory was made in great style .. restrained, controlled , no fear , no anxiety .. just the confidence of the team to WIN…

“To hold on till the last few balls , and have the will and skill that the ball shall fly over the barrier and announce the WIN…. In the finals now.”

He also spoke about the ongoing season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” coming to an end.

“Alright enough of this .. back to the grind and work and the finishing touches to a break on KBC for sometime to come back as soon as possible , and be among the audience - the essence of all in the profession,” he said.

Talking about the nail-biting match, Virat Kohli turned out to be the star of the show by scoring 84 runs, leading India's way to a four-wicket victory. He broke another Sachin Tendulkar record as he led India to the final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

As India chased a target of 265 runs, Virat Kohli scored a fantastic 84 runs off 98 balls, which was his 24th 50-plus score in the ICC ODI events, the maximum by any batsman in the history of the ODI World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar had 23 50-plus scores in 58 innings.

