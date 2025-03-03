Bhagyashree enjoys a taste of Gujarat with Fafda and Jalebi

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree, who is known for her role in the film “Maine Pyaar Kiya,” took to social media to share her delightful experience of enjoying traditional Gujarati delicacies.

In a fun-filled video, the actress can be seen relishing the crispy and savory Fafda paired with the sweet Jalebi. The video captures Bhagyashree’s excitement as she takes a bite of the mouthwatering combination. Sharing her video, the actress wrote in the caption, “Mouth watering ho gaya! Mooh mein jalebi fafda dal diya! Beginning monday mornings with majja ! #mondaymorning #mondaymood #rajkot #gujarat #traveldiaries #foodoftheday #foodlovers.”

In the video, Bhagyashree can be seen enjoying indulging in the delicious Indian treat of jalebi and fafda. She also added the trendy song ‘Koni Pade Entry’ by Geeta Rabari. Notably, soon after the actress posted the video, fans flooded the comments section, sharing their own love for these traditional treats.

One user commented, “We Gujaratis eat every Sunday.” Another wrote, “Gujrat food is always special.. iske swad ka alag hi maza hai ma'am.”

A few days ago, the Janani actress posted her glamorous photos from her latest photoshoot and captioned it, “Bird of paradise! I cannot shy away from giving credit for these amazing pictures to @rohnpingalay and @krishi1606 I never thought the plume of my feathers would be displayed like this. Do read some interesting intercepts from the link on my story. Thank you.”

On February 26, Bhagyashree marked Maha Shivratri in a special and spiritual way at the Brahmakumaris. She shared a video highlighting a stunning 15-foot shivling, created using 4,000 coconut shells, which was crafted by the Brahmakumaris in just a single day.

The actress described the experience as serene and peaceful, reflecting on how the display captured the essence of Lord Shiva’s strength, the nine Devis representing human virtues, and even included educational elements like a puppet show advocating for water conservation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.