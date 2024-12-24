BGT: Konstas' debut confirmed, Head under fitness cloud for Boxing Day Test

Melbourne, Dec 24 (IANS) Youngster Sam Konstas has been confirmed to make his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while star batter Travis Head is yet to clear the fitness test for the crucial match, starting on December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Head coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed Konstas would make his Test debut, with the 19-year-old to become the fourth youngest to put on the Baggy Green after lan Craig, current captain Pat Cummins, and Tom Garrett.

Meanwhile, the rest of the playing XI would come on Christmas Day when Cummins does his pre-match press conference.

Selector-on-duty Tony Dodemaide informed Konstas during training at the MCG on Tuesday morning that he will be receiving his cap in front of a packed house on Thursday. The youngster will become the 468th Australian men's Test player on Boxing Day.

"We wanted clarity for our batting unit before the team meeting. It's something we don't usually do because we haven't had too many moving parts, but we thought we'd get that out of the way so everyone knows that he's in the team. He (Konstas) has been very similar to what I've seen on the outside within (the team) – composed, relaxed, knows his game," McDonald told reporters on Tuesday after Australia's training session.

"And what he's shown is an array of shots, the ability to put pressure back on to opponents, and he gets his opportunity. We're really excited for him. Boxing Day is the biggest stage; you may as well get that one out of the way early," he added.

But Head is not a certain starter. McDonald confirmed that the batter sustained a quad strain late in the third Test while batting, though is tipped to take part in Melbourne.

Head, who is a leading runs scorer of the series and was the Player of the Match in the last two Tests, faced only throw-downs from assistant coach Brad Hodge in the MCG nets today.

"I think he looked good with the bat in hand, so obviously skills are in good order. Yeah, it'll just be basically what risk is associated with that. He had a small strain to the quad. But no concerns from my end. He's been able to be running, yeah, so think he'll be fully functional come game time," McDonald said.

Scott Boland, meanwhile, is likely to come into the team as the replacement for fellow pace bowler Josh Hazlewood, who succumbed to a calf strain at The Gabba.

"If we didn't pick Scotty here - and I know I'm not allowed to declare the team because that's Pat's job tomorrow - but I don't think I'm coming to the ground on Boxing Day if Scotty's not in the eleven.

"We've got great depth in our bowling, and (allrounder) Mitch Marsh is fully fit and able to bowl. But he (Boland) is ready to go and I think he'll play a role in this Test match with the ball more so than the previous ones," said the head coach.

The two teams are in a tussle for a spot in the World Test Championship final, which will be held at Lord's in June 2025.

Australia (58.89 PCT) and India (55.88) currently trail South Africa (63.33) at the top of the table, with the Proteas set to host Pakistan in their final two Tests of the cycle.

