Bengal school job case: CBI probe reveals involvement of Partha in shortlisting recommended candidates

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) Fresh findings by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the cash-for-school job case in West Bengal spell trouble for former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.

The investigating officials have got additional clues about the role of the former Trinamool Congress Secretary General in personally shortlisting the candidates recommended by high-profile individuals for selection.

The CBI officials have procured from the state education department headquarters at Salt Lake, a list of 324 candidates whose names were recommended by some high-profile individuals in the state, including some present and former MPs and MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Sources aware of the development said that further investigation by the CBI sleuths on the list revealed that the same was forwarded to Chatterjee, who personally shortlisted names for selection and directed his subordinates to act accordingly.

In addition to that, sources added, some hand-written notes on the copy of the list have further established the role of Chatterjee in shortlisting the recommended candidates for selection.

The investigating officials, sources added, have also traced some deliberate attempts to erase some of the hand-written notes on the said documents.

Chatterjee was initially arrested in July 2022 by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case. Last year, the CBI also showed him as arrested.

Chatterjee is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata following reported deterioration in his medical condition.

The authorities of the said hospital have recently informed a special court in Kolkata that the former state education minister is almost cured and will be released soon.

Earlier this week, the BJP MP from Purulia constituency in West Bengal, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, wrote to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and requested him to ensure the safety of Chatterjee.

He alleged a possible life threat for the latter at the private hospital.

"I have received credible information from a reliable source that as the case nears closure, Trinamool Congress leaders intend to eliminate Partha Chatterjee to silence him permanently.

“Given the gravity of the information, I urge you to ensure his safety at any cost. Any harm to him would directly impact the judicial process and deny the people of West Bengal the truth about the scam," read Mahato's letter to the Governor, a copy of which is available with IANS.

