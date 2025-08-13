Bengal: Kharge gives nod to constitute key party panels ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Kolkata, Aug 13 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday approved the constitution of Political Affairs Committee, Pradesh Election Committee and Executive Committee for West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC). The party also appointed officer bearers and district presidents for the state Congress unit.

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has been made a member in the newly-constituted Political Affairs Committee and Election Committee for West Bengal.

Prominent Bengal Congress leaders including current state president Subhankar Sarkar, former party MP and state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Bhattacharjee, senior leaders Deepa Das Munshi, Isha Khan Chowdhury and other leaders have been included in both the committees.

The formation of political affairs committee and election committee assume significance ahead of 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.

The development comes amidst uncertainty within the West Bengal Congress over its potential alliance or seat-sharing strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections, amid clear signs that the party’s central leadership -- including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi -- is drawing closer to the Trinamool Congress.

The key question troubling state Congress leaders is whether the party will continue its seat-sharing arrangement with the CPI(M)-led Left Front -- already going on since 2016 -- or switch to a new partnership with the Trinamool Congress for the 2026 polls.

Officially, the state Congress President in West Bengal, Suvankar Sarkar, has said that whether at the national level or the state level, the final decision of alliance or seat-sharing agreement ultimately rests with the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Elections in West Bengal are expected to be held next year in March-April to elect all 294 members of the state Assembly.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is eyeing a comeback to power for the fourth consecutive time.

Party supremo Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time on May 5, 2021.

