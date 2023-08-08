Bengal govt must take responsibility for loss of lives in Panchayat polls: Nadda

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday said the West Bengal government must take the responsibility of loss of lives during the recently concluded Panchayat elections in the state.

Nadda said this after one of the BJP's fact-finding panels constituted to inquire into the incidents of violence during the polls in West Bengal, submitted its report to him.

"Received the report by the BJP Fact Finding Team, constituted to inquire about the grave incidents of violence against the people and BJP karyakartas during the Panchayat Election in West Bengal," the BJP chief wrote in a tweet.

Taking a swipe at the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, Nadda said: "The state government must take responsibility for the loss of innocent lives and work towards restoring order in the state. Our party stands with the people of West Bengal and will continue to raise their voice democratically."

On July 26, one of the fact finding committee-led by senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, constituted by Nadda, to probe into the incidents of violence during the West Bengal polls, recommended investigation of all the cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The BJP had earlier alleged that the entire government machinery was engaged to make Mamata Banerjee win during the panchayat polls.

