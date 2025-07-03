Bengal CS writes to Odisha govt over harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers there

Kolkata, July 3 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, on Thursday, wrote a letter to his counterpart in the Odisha government, Manoj Ahuja complaining about harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers there after being branded as Bangladeshis.

“I write to you with deep anguish and serious concern regarding the continuing harassment faced by people from West Bengal who have migrated to various parts of Odisha for their livelihood.

"These individuals — including daily wage earners, rickshaw pullers, domestic workers, and long-settled families — have contributed meaningfully to Odisha’s workforce and socio-economic fabric,” the letter began.

According to Pant, it had been deeply distressing for the West Bengal government to learn that many of these migrant workers were being targeted solely because they speak Bengali, their mother tongue after they were unjustly labelled as Bangladeshi infiltrators.

“This sweeping generalisation is not only unfair and discriminatory, but also deeply hurtful to citizens who have every right to dignity and protection under the law.

"We are receiving disturbing reports of such individuals being detained without due legal process in regions around Paradip and across coastal districts such as Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Balasore and Cuttack.

"What is even more concerning is that, even when these persons produce valid identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, ration cards, voter IDs, electricity bills, and PDS documents, their claims are being dismissed.

"In many instances, they are being asked to produce ancestral land records dating back several generations, an unreasonable and unjustifiable demand for migrant workers,” the letter from Pant read.

He also pointed out that there have also been instances where, despite verification reports from competent authorities in West Bengal confirming the identity and citizenship of the individuals, there has been no positive action or relief.

“This situation demands immediate and sensitive intervention. I appeal to you to take a humanitarian view of the matter and ensure that these individuals, who are Indian citizens, are not subjected to arbitrary detention or harassment based on linguistic or regional identity.

"We stand ready to extend all necessary cooperation to facilitate verification and resolution, and to assist in restoring the dignity and security of our fellow citizens,” the letter read.

