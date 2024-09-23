Barun Sobti says confronting authentic struggles of parenthood made ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ relatable

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Barun Sobti has spoken about his “Raat Jawan Hai” character and said that it resonates with him deeply as a father.

“I connected with it instantly. It felt personal in many ways, like I was reading bits of my own story. Avinash’s journey—filled with joyful chaos and heartfelt moments—mirrored my own experiences as a dad,” Barun said.

He shared that “balancing responsibilities and confronting the raw, authentic struggles of parenthood made the script particularly relatable.”

“It’s rare to find a story that captures the reality of being a parent today so accurately. Avinash's constant dance between vulnerability and strength, along with moments of calm disrupted by hyper-panic, felt like glimpses into my own life.”

The actor added: This role allowed me to infuse my personal experiences into my performance, making it an unforgettable journey.”

Set to premiere on October 11, this comedy-drama follows three friends, Radhika, Avinash and Suman, as they navigate the often hilarious and chaotic world of parenting while juggling their individuality and relationships.

A Yamini Pictures Pvt Ltd production, written and created by Khyati Anand - Puthran, directed by the incredibly talented Sumeet Vyas and produced by Vicky Vijay, this comedy-drama shines with an amazing star cast.

With only eight episodes, “Raat Jawaan Hai” will stream on Sony LIV.

The 40-year-old actor made his debut in 2009 with “Shraddha”. He was later seen in “Dill Mill Gaye” and “Baat Hamari Pakki Hai.”

He rose to prominence in 2011 with “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon”. The actor has also worked in the series “Asur”, “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke”, “Badtameez Dil” and “Kohrra”.

Talking about his personal life, Barun married his school sweetheart, Pashmeen Manchanda, in 2010, in a private ceremony in a Gurudwara. They have two children, born in 2019 and 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.