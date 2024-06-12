Badshah calls himself 'rapper union'; Karan Aulja talks about working with tiger in 'Sheikh'

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) The new episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ (TGIKS) is all set to welcome global music sensations-- Indian rappers Badshah, Divine and Karan Aulja.

The makers, on Wednesday, dropped the promo of the upcoming episode, and it promises "music and madness."

In the clip, we can see the host of the chat show, Kapil Sharma asking Karan: "In the music video of the song, 'Sheikh', Karan had worked with a real tiger. Weren't you afraid of that?"

Karan replied: "I was scared, but I was ready to jump." Listening to this, Kapil said: "Did you think you could outrun it?"

Badshah continued the conversation: "Even I was terrified at first," to which Kapil jokingly said: "Moreover, your leg piece is meaty," leaving the guests and the audience in splits.

Kapil went on to say: "The raps of Divine have unique titles like 'Remand', 'Punya Paap', 'Gunehgar', 'Gully Gang'... So, did you bring your writer from 'Tihar Jail'?"

The video then shows the rappers crooning 'Saturday Dubai Di Trip'.

Kapil further asks Badshah: "Sir, your fans do love you. Has anyone ever requested a photo at a weird place?" Badshah commented on this: "At the toilet."

Karan added to Badshah's reply candidly: "Please be careful about how you point the camera."

The snippet also shows Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda in the avatar of Donald Trump, and Kim Jong Un respectively.

Kapil then asks Badshah: "Tell me something. You took up the name 'Badshah'. Do you first contact the rapper union? What if you took the name 'Badshah', and later four more people from Malad with the same name emerged?"

Badshah replied: "Paaji, I am the rapper union now."

The video is captioned: "Kaam 25 ho ya 50 sab chod do, because this Saturday, rap industry ke kohinoors Badshah, Divine and Karan Aulja aa rahe hai stage par aag lagane."

The episode will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.