Ruling party, Oppn have same aim - to serve the country, says Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the ruling party and opposition have different roles but their aim is the same, and that is to serve the country.

Addressing media persons, he said everyone should follow people's mandate and serve them.

Those elected to run the government should do that while those chosen as an opposition should play the role of a positive opposition, the minister said.

Every small party with just one MP or larger parties has a role in Parliament, and their contribution is needed for its smooth functioning, he said.

He said that all political parties should come forward to run the largest democracy in the world.

Every political party will get the opportunity to air their views as per rule in the upcoming session of Parliament, he said.

He said that under the guidance of the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, and the Prime Minister's vision, "we will run the Parliament's session successfully".

The country expects constructive debate in Parliament, he said,

Appealing to all political parties, he said, "The public has reposed their faith in us, we should respect that and help in the smooth functioning of the Parliament."

The first session of the Parliament of Modi 3.0 will be held from June 24 to July 3.

Taking to social media, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "First Session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24.6.24 to 3.7.24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, Election of Speaker, President's Address and discussion thereon. 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on 27.6.24 and conclude on 3.7.24."

"People of India have decided and it's our 'sacred duty' to serve the nation. Parliament is the perfect platform to discuss, debate and deliver to fulfill the aspirations of 140 Cr Indians," he said.

