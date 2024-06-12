Watch: Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In as Andhra Pradesh CM, Pawan Kalyan as Minister

NDA government has been formed in Andhra Pradesh. TDP chief and NDA leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister of AP. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan sworn in as the AP Minister. Nara Lokesh took oath as the AP Minister.

AP Governor Abdul Nazeer has administered the oath. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony. Superstars Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, AP BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari and several others have attended the ceremony.

Watch Nara Lokesh's oath-taking