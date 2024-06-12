Watch: Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In as Andhra Pradesh CM, Pawan Kalyan as Minister

Jun 12, 2024, 12:03 IST
- Sakshi Post

Nara Lokesh, P Narayana, Kollu Ravindra among 24 Council of Ministers

NDA government has been formed in Andhra Pradesh. TDP chief and NDA leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister of AP. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan sworn in as the AP Minister. Nara Lokesh took oath as the AP Minister. 

AP Governor Abdul Nazeer has administered the oath. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony. Superstars Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, AP BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari and several others have attended the ceremony.

Watch Nara Lokesh's oath-taking

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Chandrababu Naidu
pawan kalyan
nara lokesh
Andhra Pradesh
AP cm
Advertisement
Back to Top