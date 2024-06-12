Father, son shot dead in Bihar's Chapra

Patna, June 12 (IANS) A man and his son were shot dead in Bihar’s Chapra city on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased were on their way to the district court on a bike for regular work in the morning.

When they reached the Methwalia locality under Mufassil police station, unidentified assailants opened fire at them. Before anyone could understand anything, the father and his son were dead. After the murder, there was a stir in the entire area.

On receiving information about the incident, the Mufassil police station took both the bodies into their custody and sent them to Chapra Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Ayodhya Prasad Rai and his son Sunil Kumar Rai. Both were riding a bike when the criminals ambushed them near the Dudhiya bridge.

“Ram Ayodhya Rai advocate and his son Sunil Rai got ready early in the morning in their house located at Medhwalia locality and were on their way to the Chapra Civil Court on a bike. They were intercepted by the criminals at Dudhai Bridge. The criminals opened fire on them indiscriminately due to which both fell on the road and were shot dead,” said an officer of the Mufassil police station.

Later residents assembled at the spot and protested against the district police. A team from Mufassil police station reached the spot and started the investigation.

The advocates of Chapra Civil Court reached the Sadar Hospital in large numbers and protested. They are demanding the arrest of all the criminals as soon as possible.

