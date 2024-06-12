Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kerala to thank people of Wayanad

Kozhikode, June 12 (IANS) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday arrived at the Calicut Airport in Kerala and will travel to his constituency in Wayanad, where he will address a public meeting to thank the people for his Lok Sabha win.

The Congress MP has scheduled two programmes in his constituency, the first at Edavanna in Malappuram district and the second at Kalpetta in Wayanad district.

The Congress has also planned a road show for Rahul Gandhi where he will be joined by the state leaders.

Rahul Gandhi has won, the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. He will vacate one of the two seats as per the legal requirements.

