Sonakshi-Zaheer wedding: June 23 reception to follow registration of marriage

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to get married to beau Zaheer Iqbal. The couple will have a registered court marriage on June 23.

As per media reports, the invitations have been sent on the couple’s behalf to their dear ones. However, the invitation doesn’t detail any elaborative wedding ceremony. There’s going to be just a celebration of their union as per the itinerary.

Earlier, it was revealed that the dress code for the wedding is formal and festive with the celebrations happening at Bastian - At The Top restaurant in the Dadar area of Mumbai. The couple has been reported living together for a year. They reportedly met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and soon hit it off with growing companionship and chemistry.

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their journey in cinema with Salman Khan Productions. While Sonakshi made her debut in 2010 with ‘Dabangg’, Zaheer made his foray with the 2019 film ‘Notebook’.

Earlier, Zaheer wished Sonakshi on her birthday through a heartwarming post on Instagram as she spent her special day working on a romantic thriller directed by Karan Rawal.

