Sunetra Pawar’s nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll to be finalised at NCP meeting today

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National President Ajit Pawar has convened a meeting of party ministers and legislators on Wednesday evening to discuss, among other things, the nomination of Sunetra Pawar for the Rajya Sabha bypoll slated for June 25.

The last date for filing nomination is June 13.

The bypoll was necessitated after Praful Patel resigned as the Upper House member and got elected again in the Rajya Sabha polls held in February.

Incidentally, Sunetra Pawar lost to her sister-in-law Supriya Sule from Baramati in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

A NCP minister said, “Ajit Pawar is expected to brief the ministers and legislators about Sunetra Pawar’s nomination and thereafter her name will be finalised.

“Sunetra Pawar’s nomination is a calculated move to checkmate NCP(SP) Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule in the run up to the state Assembly elections in September-October this year.’’

Moreover, the prevailing drought conditions in Marathwada and other regions, farmers’ distress, Centre’s switch on and switch off policies on onions and sugar, dip in the prices of cotton and soybean will also come up for discussion as these issues marred the NCP’s poll prospects.

In addition, another NCP minister said that the party’s plan to increase outreach among Muslims, Dalits and Tribals, who largely voted against NCP and Mahayuti in general, fearing a change in the Constitution if the BJP comes to power, will also be taken up for discussion.

State unit chief, Sunil Tatkare, had hinted on Monday that Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance and planning departments, is expected to announce a slew of proposals.

These proposals will be for the betterment of Muslims, Dalits and Tribals in the state’s annual budget for 2024-25.

The annual budget will be presented on June 28 during the Monsoon Session of the legislature being held in Mumbai.

