Azerbaijan voices support for Syria's stability, pledges humanitarian aid

Baku, Dec 11 (IANS) Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to supporting Syria's peace and territorial integrity amid the ongoing crisis.

The statement highlighted that Azerbaijan is closely monitoring developments in Syria, conducting consultations with Turkey. It emphasised the critical need for restoring peace and stability in Syria following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime, and stressed the importance of resolving the conflict through internal political dialogue in line with the will of the Syrian people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Azerbaijan reiterated its unwavering support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The ministry also expressed readiness to assist, in coordination with Turkey and other like-minded nations, in addressing the humanitarian challenges faced by Syrians.

Earlier the same day, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey held a telephone conversation, discussing regional matters, including the ongoing situation in Syria. The two leaders reiterated their support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, with Aliyev expressing confidence that stability in Syria can be achieved with Turkey's continued support.

For his part, Erdogan highlighted the two countries' future cooperation regarding humanitarian assistance to the people of Syria.

