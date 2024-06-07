Avneet Kaur recalls her journey from Punjab to Mumbai when her mom 'took care of everything'

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actress Avneet Kaur, who is all geared up for the release of her upcoming family entertainer 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', recalled the time when she started her career and moved from Punjab to Mumbai, sharing how her mother supported her and took care, while her dad was not around.

The 22-year-old young diva, who essays the role of Ishika in the movie, opened up on navigating her character's relationship with a single parent and what she finds most interesting about her role.

The 'Tiku Weds Sheru' actress said, "I found portraying Ishika's relationship with a single parent quite relatable in some ways. Although I am fortunate to have both of my parents, there was a period in my life when I had just started my career and had to move from Punjab to Mumbai. During that time, my mom was the one who supported me and took care of everything while my dad was not around."

"I saw my mom doing everything by herself. I witnessed the challenges firsthand and the strength of single parents. I admire single mothers for their resilience and the incredible job they do in raising and nurturing their children. So, I can relate to that situation as well, and I'm so proud of all the single mothers. They have always done a commendable job of nurturing and teaching their children so many good things in life," said Avneet, who has been a part of the show 'Savitri-Ek Prem Kahani'.

'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' which stars Sunny Singh in the lead alongside Avneet, revolves around the world of arranged marriages and unconventional love stories.

Love or marriage has no age bar, what is your take on it?

Avneet said: "I think that's true. Love knows no age or any other external factors, so those things don't matter when it comes to love. When you love a person, you just love them, you don't see all these things. I think that is beautifully shown in this story as well."

"I can't reveal who gets married in the film at this moment, but there are numerous love stories and angles that will keep the audience thoroughly entertained," added Avneet.

The movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav.

Directed by Ishrat Khan and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited in association with Thinkink Picturez Ltd, it will release on June 14 on ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.