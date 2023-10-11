Australian govt confirms death of citizen in Israel

Canberra, Oct 11 (IANS) The government in Canberra on Wednesday confirmed the death of an Australian national in the Hamas attacks in Israel.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said that the body of Sydney-born Galit Carbone, 66, was found just metres from her home in the Be'eri Kibbutz, a farming community approximately 5 km from the Gaza border, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The Australian government has received confirmation of the tragic death of Galit Carbone," Wong said in a statement.

According to local media, Carbone was born in Sydney but raised her children in Israel where she worked as a librarian.

“Australia unequivocally condemns the attacks on Israel by Hamas. There is no excuse for the deliberate killing of innocent civilians,” Wong said.

“The loss of life from these attacks has been devastating and unacceptable. Australia has called for the attacks to stop and for the immediate and unconditional release of all those taken hostage."

Data from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), there are up to 12,000 Australian citizens living in Israel.

Speaking on Seven Network television on Wednesday, O'Neil said that the government was looking into options for rescue flights for Australians who want to leave the area, but that a final decision would be made by Wong and DFAT.

Wong wrote on social media on Tuesday night that Australians in Israel should not wait for government-operated repatriation flights.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.