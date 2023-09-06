Atharva Karve: 'Ambedkar believed literacy is a means to uplift the oppressed’

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) As the world is all set to observe ‘International Literacy Day’ on September 8, actor Atharva Karve said literacy plays a crucial role in personal empowerment and societal development.

Atharva plays the young Bhimrao in the show ‘Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’. The ‘International Literacy Day’ is observed to raise awareness about importance of literacy and highlight the challenges and efforts in addressing global illiteracy.

Talking in honour of the day, Atharva shared: “Literacy plays a crucial role in personal empowerment and societal development. Dr B. R. Ambedkar greatly emphasised the critical importance of literacy for social progress and individual empowerment. He believed literacy was a means to uplift the oppressed communities and enable them to understand their rights and fight against repression.”

“For Babasaheb, literacy was a way to break free from the cycle of ignorance and exploitation, ultimately leading to a more inclusive and just society. He advocated for educational reforms that would provide equal opportunities for education to all, regardless of caste or social background,” said Atharva.

He further added: “Babasaheb viewed education and literacy as essential tools to break the chains of caste-based discrimination and inequality in India. He advocated for free and compulsory education to enable them to participate fully in the democratic process and secure their rightful place in society.”

‘Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’ is produced by Sobo Films. In 2021, Atharva was introduced as young Ambedkar.

The show stars Prasad Jawade, Narayani Mahesh Varne and Neha Joshi in pivotal roles.

It airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.