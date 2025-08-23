Asia Cup 2025: Ahead of Indo-Pak clash, Wasim Akram urges players and fans to maintain discipline

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has called on both Indian and Pakistani players and fans to “play hard and aggressively” while maintaining discipline, ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

The two archrivals will meet for the first time since the tensions earlier this year following the Pahalgam terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir and the subsequent. “I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other India-Pakistan matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and do not cross the line,” Akram told Telecom Asia Sport.

The legendary pacer emphasised that “games between India and Pakistan are watched by billions around the world,” making the Asia Cup an ideal platform for a spirited yet respectful rivalry.

The six-nation tournament will see India and Pakistan face off on September 14 in Dubai, with the potential for a second encounter in the Super Four stage on September 21.

Akram said, “If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans. India has been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win.”

While acknowledging Pakistan’s young squad has the hunger to challenge India, Akram admitted disappointment at the absence of star batter Babar Azam. “Personally, I wanted to see Babar Azam in the team, but since he’s not been selected, it’s up to those in the squad to step up,” he told www.telecomasia.net.

Looking ahead, Akram suggested the Asia Cup could offer fans multiple India-Pakistan showdowns, including a possible final. “This Asia Cup will be a feast for fans worldwide. It’s my wish that India and Pakistan also resume playing a Test series. It’s been too long, and it would be a historic spectacle for fans on both sides,” he added. But that may not happen in the near future, as the Indian government only two days ago clarified that it would not allow bilateral matches between the two countries.

Akram also stressed that fans must uphold sportsmanship alongside the players. “Fans must also show discipline,” he said, reinforcing the importance of maintaining decorum in such high-voltage matches.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.