Arrested him to maintain rule of law: Patna Administration denies Prashant Kishor's claims

Patna, Jan 8 (IANS) The Patna district administration has strongly refuted allegations made by Prashant Kishor, who claimed he was taken to Beur jail on January 6 without proper documentation.

In a statement, the administration described Kishor's statements as baseless and accused him of spreading rumours to further his political agenda.

As per the statement, Prashant Kishor and his supporters were fasting at Gandhi Maidan, a restricted area, despite notices directing them to move to Gardanibagh.

After failing to comply with repeated requests and given ample time, Kishor and 44 supporters were arrested on Monday for violating the law. Kishor was first taken to Patna AIIMS for a mandatory health check-up, but he allegedly refused to cooperate.

Attempts to take him to another health centre were obstructed by 23 supporters in 12 vehicles, leading to intervention by the Pipalava police station.

At Fatuha Health Centre, Kishor again did not cooperate, but his health check-up was completed, and a report was issued.

The administration denied any pressure on doctors to falsify fitness certificates, stating that only a health report, not a fitness certificate, is required for court appearances. Kishor opposed the bail conditions, including a bond of Rs 25,000, which delayed his release.

The administration alleged that Kishor's supporters caused a ruckus at the court, disrupting proceedings. He was subsequently removed from the court premises and taken to Beur Police Station to await the court's order.

Kishor was released on bail in the evening after submitting the bond as required. The administration asserted that the action was taken to restore the rule of law and free Gandhi Murti Park from illegal gatherings.

It emphasised that Gandhi Murti Park is not a designated dharna site, making protests there unlawful. The district administration clarified that there was no bias or misuse of power in handling the situation.

An FIR has been lodged at Pirbahore police station against Kishor and 200 supporters, alleging a scuffle with police personnel.

