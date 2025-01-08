Cong leader urges people not to watch ‘Emergency’; hurls sexist jibe at Kangana

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’, portraying the dark period of democracy during late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's government in 1975-77, has ruffled many feathers in the Congress party, as expected.

As the movie heads closer to its release date i.e. January 17, Congress leaders have dubbed it a ‘propaganda film’ and see a malicious motive behind it.

Husain Dalwai, Congress leader from Maharashtra went a step further in his criticism of the filmmakers and hurled a sexist jibe at the actor-cum-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, the main protagonist as well as director of the film. He also urged the movie-goers and cinebuffs not to watch the film and claimed that it was filled with blatant lies and hearsay.

“She has a loose temperament. She doesn’t know anything about the country’s history and its national icons,” said the Congress leader and two-time Rajya Sabha MP.

In a further sexist jibe he said, “She has been made a Lok Sabha MP by the Bharatiya Janata Party to bark. She has no stature of her own and remains a pawn in the hands of the RSS.”

“Whatever she is fed in her ears by the RSS, she speaks the same,” he added.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai not only criticised the film and its makers but also demanded that their source of funding should be investigated, to know as to who stood behind them in belittling the legacy of India’s ‘Iron Lady’.

“We won’t allow its screening if something objectionable is shown,” he threatened.

Speaking to IANS, he stated that Kangana’s invite to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to watch her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ was nothing but a publicity stunt and claimed that the makers were desperately trying to hard-sell the film, as it has failed to create any buzz.

Earlier in the day, Kangana told IANS that she extended an invitation to the Congress MP and requested her to watch her film.

Kangana said, "I actually met Priyanka Gandhi ji in Parliament, and the first thing I told her was, ‘Aapko Emergency dekhni chahiye.’ She was very gracious and responded, ‘Yeah, maybe.’"

While the theaters as well as the public gear up for the film hitting the theatres on January 17, it’s the derogatory and deplorable remarks by the former Congress MP that have created a flutter.

It is only expected to get more bitter and personal as Kangana has publicly spoken about the obstacles and hindrances she faced before the release of the film because of a ‘particular ecosystem’.

Notably, Kangana’s film Emergency’ depicts the 21-month period (from 1975 – 1977) of India’s governance under then PM Indira Gandhi, when Emergency was imposed and the basic rights of people were taken away.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.