Army organises commemorative events on 1962 India-China war in Manipur

Imphal/Guwahati, Oct 20 (IANS) The Indian Army organised a befitting commemorative program on Sunday in two Manipur districts to pay homage to the gallant actions of the soldiers who laid down their lives while guarding the nation during the India-China War of 1962.

A defence spokesman said that one commemorative program was held at Khurkul in Imphal West District while another one was organised in the Bethel High School in Moreh, Tengnoupal District, which shares a border with Myanmar.

The events were conducted to ignite a sense of patriotism and reverence for the Indian armed forces.

The spokesman said that the program commenced with a solemn tribute to the brave hearts by lighting a lamp.

A comprehensive presentation was conducted highlighting the historical significance of the day recounting the valiant saga and inspiring stories of the heroes in the true tradition upholding the ethos of the Indian Army.

The audience, composed of young students and common people was encouraged to draw inspiration from the gallant actions and selfless service for the motherland.

In a separate development, the historic Indian Air Force (IAF) and Uttarakhand War Memorial (UWM) car rally covering 7,000 km, arrived in Bagdogra (West Bengal) on Sunday amidst a warm welcome by Air Warriors and children.

Defence spokesman said that this iconic IAF car rally was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 1 National War Memorial in New Delhi.

The Mega car rally officially started on October 8 from the Air Base at Thoise in Ladakh and is planned to culminate on October 29 at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

This rally team would now be heading for Guwahati, which is also known as Gateway to the northeast region, on October 22 via Hasimara.

The team is scheduled to reach Guwahati on October 23 before its final journey towards Tawang.

The rally on 14 Maruti Jimny 4×4 vehicles is being driven by Senior Air Warriors, Army Officers and Air veterans.

The car rally is being led by Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt posted at the Directorate of Adventure, Air Headquarters.

Fuelling the spirit of “Vayu Veer Vijetha”, the rally from Thoise to Tawang aims to inspire youth during interactions en route.

As the nation is also celebrating this year as the “25th year of Kargil Vijay Diwas”, the team members are also committed to visiting war memorials en route and paying tribute to the fallen brave hearts during this unique journey, the spokesman stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.