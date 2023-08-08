'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' 'preview' shows unknown side of music icon as simple Punjabi guy

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Punjabi music artiste AP Dhillon, who is known for tracks such as 'Brown Munde', 'Summer High', 'Wo Noor' and several others, is set to feature in a docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' the preview of which was unveiled on Tuesday.

The preview is over a minute in length and begins with AP Dhillon surrounded by his team as he makes way to multiple concerts amid a sea of fans.

The video goes on to show the phenomenon that AP Dhillon is before it cuts to his simple life as a regular Punjabi guy in Canada.

In the later part of the video, AP is shown to be staring into the vast expanse of the mountains as he lives with his family and goes on about his daily routine. The video ends with him saying, “My name is Amrit”.

Going deep behind the scenes, the series will unravel AP Dhillon’s intriguing journey of becoming a self-made superstar and a global music icon.

Talking about the series, AP Dhillon said in a statement: "When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating. My dream has always been to create music that would live on for generations and inspire people."

The four part docu-series captures will showcase AP Dhillon’s journey from Gurdaspur, a small village in the Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamour, the effort and energy that have gone behind his engaging works.

“This is the first time I am opening up and sharing my thoughts for the world to see. A special shout out to the team at Prime Video, PASSION Pictures and series director Jay Ahmed for this, who made me so comfortable, and who I enjoyed working with. This 4-part docuseries is a special ode to my fans, who have given me so much love. I genuinely hope it inspires aspiring artists to learn from our experience, and go out and realise their own dreams," he added.

Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the series has been helmed by Jay Ahmed and will soon drop on Prime Video.

