Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her birthday celebrations filled with flowers

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma treated her fans to a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebration.

She shared a serene picture of herself surrounded by a stunning arrangement of flowers. In the image, Anushka Sharma is seen flashing her radiant smile while dressed in a comfy pink co-ord set, perfectly complementing the warm and floral ambiance of her birthday celebration. Alongside the image, the 'PK' actress wrote, “Thank you for the birthday love.” Several flower bouquets are also seen placed on the table.

Several celebrities took to the comments section of Anushka Sharma’s post to shower her with love and birthday wishes. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Happy birthday favourite.” Neha Dhupia wrote, “Happiness … always.” Patralekhaa said, “Happy Birthday.”

On May 1, Anushka Sharma celebrated her 37th birthday. Her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, also expressed his love for her on social media, posting a heartfelt message alongside an adorable picture of the couple. Kohli wrote, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half , my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love @anushkasharma.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the ‘Sultan’ actress is set to make her much-anticipated return to the big screen with “Chakda Xpress,” a biographical film based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project marks her comeback to acting after a six-year hiatus, following her last appearance in the 2018 film “Zero” alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

“Chakda Xpress,” a sports drama, will be available for streaming on Netflix, though the official release date is yet to be revealed. The film is written by Abhishek Banerjee and is directed by Prosit Roy. Produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz, the sports drama also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen and Mahesh Thakur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.