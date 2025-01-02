Anushka Sharma bats for book on landmark judgements on women in India’s armed forces

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently on a sabbatical, has lent her support to the book ‘In Her Defence: Ten Landmark Judgments on Women in the Armed Forces’ authored by Navdeep Singh and Shivani Dasmahapatra.

On Thursday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and re-shared a post from the publishers of the book. She wrote on the picture, “In Her Defence, a tribute to the strength of women in the Armed Forces. Kudos to @navdeepsinghindia & @lenswandererart for this incredible work”.

Earlier, Anushka lauded cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin after he announced his retirement from international cricket. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video from BCCI, and wrote, “A lasting legacy”.

Ravichandran Ashwin was one the formidable forces of the Indian squad during his tenure in international cricket, and is considered to be one of the greatest spinners of all time. He was a part of the 2011 ODI World Cup winning squad and also the 2013 Champions Trophy, where in the 2013 final, he bowled the final over which led to India’s win.

Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed to Indian cricket with his bat as he gave a strong support in the batting department in the lower order.

Currently, the actress is in Sydney along with her husband, India’s batting legend Virat Kohli as the Indian cricket team gears up to take on the mighty Australian cricket team which has dominated team India for the better part of the series so far.

Team India won the first match of the ongoing Border–Gavaskar Trophy under Jasprit Bumrah’s captaincy. However, the team failed to capitalise in the matches that followed after the skipper duties were transferred to Rohit Sharma. Sharma, who realised team India’s dream of owning a World Cup trophy in June 2024 after the T20 World Cup win, has failed to deliver in the ongoing test series , and appears clueless in the face of inconsistent batting order which collapses easily under high pressure from the Australians.

With the last test, India has to level the series by winning the game, to keep the window open for the upcoming edition of the WTC.

For team India to qualify for WTC, Australia will be required to lose to Sri Lanka in their upcoming test series even after levelling the ongoing test series.

