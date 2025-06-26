Anurag Basu shares ‘scary’ habit of music composer Pritam

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Director Anurag Basu, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino', has revealed the scary habit of his frequent collaborator, music composer Pritam.

The director recently spoke with IANS ahead of his film’s release, and shared that Pritam is obsessed with making minor tweaks in his song beyond the deadlines.

Anurag told IANS, “It's really scary at this stage of post-production of the film, he keeps adding stuff, saying, ‘In the background I'll add this, I'll add that’. He becomes so possessive with every song, every piece, everything”.

However, the director praised Pritam for his sense of detachment which kicks in the moment a song is released.

He further mentioned, “After release, he's gone. But till then, you think he'll drive you crazy. He'll drive you crazy. And he spends money like crazy on producing songs, musicians sitting in Prague recording for him and somebody in Miami recording for him but once the song is released, he moves on to the next one”.

Earlier, Anurag shared his memories of working with the late actor Irrfan, and the late singer KK in ‘Life in a Metro’.

He said, “I had chased Irrfan. When I narrated the story to Irrfan, he thought his role was not very meaty. I'm a very bad narrator. I couldn't give him confidence that his role is really good. So, I called up Sutapa, and I asked her to please convince him. She eventually convinced him, and when we shot the first scene with him, he was very happy”.

The director said that he tried to persuade him a lot after he mixed it up initially during the narration. Anurag said that he is a very bad narrator, and that kind of affected Irrfan’s judgement of the script.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.