For Anupam Kher, being rich isn't about having a car or being famous

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared that today, he considers himself rich not because of owning a car or fame, but rather because of the quality of friends he has.

Taking to X, Anupam shared a video featuring himself alongside his friends, reminiscing about their bond.

The actor revealed that 53 years ago, on May 2, 1971, he and his childhood buddies made a pact in Shimla to meet annually on the same date.

“53 years ago, on May 2, 1971, me and my friends Vijay Sehgal and Satish Malhotra made a pact in Shimla that every year on this date we will celebrate ‘dosti divas’. One of us reminds the other two that it's May 2,” he captioned.

Anupam talked about how childhood friendships stay forever because relationships made at an early age are full of innocence.

“Agar aesai dost ho toh insaan har takleef, pareshaani, dukh, baichani, khushi khushi bardasht kar sakta hai. Main aaj ameer isiliye nahi hun ki mere paas gaadi hai, shauharat hai, safalta hai balki isiliye safal hun kiyunki mere pass aesai dost hai (If you have friends like these, one can endure all pain, distress, sorrow, joy with a smile. Today, I am not rich because I have a car, fame, or success, but because I have such friends),” he expressed.

On the professional front, Anupam is currently busy shooting for his next directorial, 'Tanvi the Great'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.