Anthurium flower exports from Mizoram to Singapore will boost floriculture growth: Centre

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) In a significant step towards enhancing India’s floriculture export potential which reached $86.62 million in FY 2023-2024 -- particularly from the northeastern region -- the government on Saturday said it has successfully facilitated the flagging off of the first consignment of Anthurium flowers from Aizawl, Mizoram to Singapore.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture, government of Mizoram, organised the event that took place on February 26, 2025, said Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The consignment, comprising 1,024 Anthurium cut flowers (weighing 70 kgs) packed in 50 corrugated boxes, was exported by IVC Agrovet Pvt Ltd from Aizawl to Singapore via Kolkata.

The flowers were sourced from the Zo Anthurium Growers Cooperative Society, Aizawl and imported by Veg Pro Singapore Pte Ltd, marking a milestone in the region’s floriculture export journey, said the ministry.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev, and Special Secretary, Department of Horticulture, Mizoram, Ramdinliani, flagged off the first consignment of Anthurium flowers to Singapore.

Anthurium is one of the most important flowers cultivated in Mizoram, playing a vital role in driving local economic activity, particularly benefiting farmers, including women.

The flower’s cultivation has been a source of livelihood and empowerment for local communities. Mizoram also organizes the annual “Anthurium Festival,” which promotes tourism and highlights the flower’s beauty and ornamental value.

The first-ever export of Anthurium flowers from Mizoram to Singapore follows the success of the International Conclave cum Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM), organised by APEDA in collaboration with the state government on December 6, 2024, in Aizawl.

The IBSM witnessed participation from nine international buyers from countries such as Singapore, the UAE, Nepal, Jordan, Oman, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Ethiopia, along with 24 domestic exporters.

“This first consignment of Anthurium flowers from Mizoram to Singapore marks a significant step toward expanding floriculture exports, particularly from the North Eastern Region,” said the Central government.

APEDA said it remains committed to supporting this potential through export promotional activities and collaborations with various stakeholders in the region.

