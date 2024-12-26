Anna University rape case: BJP says accused belongs to DMK student wing

Chennai, Dec 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has alleged that Gnanasekaran, a biryani vendor arrested in the Anna University rape case, is a habitual offender and serves as the deputy organiser of the DMK’s Saidai East student wing.

The BJP leader shared pictures of Gnanasekaran with top DMK leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In a post on the social media platform X, Annamalai wrote:

“It has been revealed that Gnanasekaran, who was arrested in the case of a student being sexually assaulted at Anna University, has been involved in similar crimes several times before and is the deputy organiser of the DMK’s Saidai East student wing.”

He further alleged that a clear pattern has emerged from such criminal cases across Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai said, "A criminal joins the DMK and becomes close to its local executives. Cases against him are shelved, and he is released without being classified as a criminal or placed on the police watch list.”

The BJP leader added, "Due to pressure from local DMK leaders and ministers, police fail to investigate cases, enabling the offender to commit more crimes.”

The BJP leader also stated that the innocent public was suffering because of such practices.

Annamalai said, “This cruelty has now affected an innocent student because a person involved in 15 previous sexual crimes was left unchecked. The DMK government is entirely responsible for this,” Annamalai alleged.

He charged “How long will the people of Tamil Nadu tolerate this situation? Is there a law here that protects criminals if they are members of the ruling party? Chief Minister M. K. Stalin must answer the public. #ShameOnYouStalin.”

The incident in question occurred on December 23, when a 19-year-old Anna University student was sexually assaulted, and her male friend was attacked by two unidentified men on campus. The victim lodged a police complaint on December 26.

In response to Annamalai’s allegations, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathi refuted claims linking the accused to the DMK. He clarified:

“The accused in this case is not even a primary member of the DMK. Regarding the photograph showing him with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, it is evident that it was a random picture taken in public. Such instances cannot always be prevented.”

The minister also highlighted the swift action of the police, noting that the accused was arrested within five to six hours of the complaint. “This shows the government has nothing to hide,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, also criticised the ruling DMK. Party General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) accused the DMK of harbouring anti-social elements.

“DMK is a den of anti-social elements who are corrupting society and engaging in criminal activities,” EPS stated, condemning the ruling party over the incident.

