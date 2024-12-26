Sajjala calls for massive protests against power tariff hike

Tadepalli, Dec 25: YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy directed party district presidents to ensure the success of protests against the government's decision to impose an additional burden of Rs 15,000 crore on the public through increased electricity tariffs.

Speaking during a teleconference from the party's central office, he urged all leaders and cadres to organize large-scale rallies and submit memorandums at electricity offices across all constituency centers on December 27.

Ramakrishna Reddy criticized the government's move, calling it a betrayal of its pre-election promise not to increase electricity charges. He labeled the decision as unjust and said it has drawn widespread opposition from the public. He emphasized that the protests, conducted under the leadership of YSRCP, have already garnered strong support from various sections of society.

He asked constituency in-charges to take the initiative seriously, ensuring active participation from grassroots leaders, village-level representatives, and the public. He encouraged the involvement of civil organizations to amplify the protests.

"This movement should make the government realize the extent of public resentment and compel them to withdraw the tariff hike," he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy also highlighted the need to stand with farmers who have suffered due to recent heavy rains. He called on party leaders to meet the affected farmers, assess their problems, and assure them of the party’s support during this difficult time.

The protests are aimed at demonstrating YSRCP’s commitment to addressing public issues and protecting citizens from unjust policies. "This fight is not just for the party but for the welfare of every citizen in the state," he added.