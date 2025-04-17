Angel One's Q4 profit tanks 49 pc to Rs 174.5 crore, revenue slips 22 pc

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Angel One has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, reporting a sharp 49 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 174.5 crore, down from Rs 399.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's total revenue from operations declined 22.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,056 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 1,357.3 crore in Q4 FY24.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also fell significantly to Rs 264.3 crore, a 44 per cent drop from Rs 475.5 crore a year ago.

Angel One’s core business also took a hit. The net broking revenue fell by nearly 28 per cent to Rs 490.6 crore, down from Rs 685.6 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Despite the weak financial performance, the board of directors approved a final dividend of Rs 26 per share for FY25 in a meeting held on April 16.

Following the earnings announcement, Angel One’s stock dropped 3.85 per cent to Rs 2,262 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the early trade.

In comparison, the Nifty index was down 0.23 per cent at 23,383.10. So far in 2025, Angel One shares have declined nearly 25 per cent.

Angel One, formerly known as Angel Broking, was established in 1996 and is led by Dinesh Thakkar. The company offers various financial services, including stock broking, mutual funds, insurance, and personal loans.

As of March 2024, it has a client base of 3.1 crore and manages assets worth over Rs 3,700 crore. Its total market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 20,495.84 crore.

In a stock exchange filing, Angel One said that its Board of Directors approved and recommended a final dividend of Rs 26 per equity share for its shareholders for FY25.

The filing said that the Board has "Approved and recommended the Final Dividend of Rs 26 per equity share (for the financial year 2024-25). The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM."

