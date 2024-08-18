Angel Gomes is ‘feeling good’ after collision in Ligue 1 opening game

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Lille and former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomez is "feeling good" after getting involved in a collision with Reims defender Amadou Kone, who was subsequently sent off for the challenge, in the 11th minute of the game.

Following the injury Gomes was sent to the hospital and is now ‘all good,’ A fact which he confirmed via a video posted on Instagram.

"Just a message to let everyone know that I'm all good! The support has been overwhelming and I just Thank God everything is okay, love and blessings! P.S. Remind me not to jump for no more headers," read the caption on Instagram.

"I'm being looked after and I'm feeling good. It was a crazy collision. These things happen but the most important thing is that I'm OK," he added in the video.

Gomes will now continue to recover and the club will assess his situation and slowly ease the former Manchester United back into action as a head injury leaves no scope for any risks to be taken.

Questions were raised of the medical response team as Gomes was left laying on the field in pain and the swiftness showed by them was not as prompt as one would hope for.

Tiago Santos, Gomes' Lille teammate took to social media to address the ‘unacceptable’ amount of time it took the emergency team to cater to his teammate.

"Me and some of the players were very upset with the situation. It's unacceptable the amount of time Angel was on the floor waiting for the emergency team and ambulance to arrive. I think something has to be done, for something like this won't happen again," read the post by Santos.

