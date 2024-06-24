YSRCP MP’s strong counter to BJP MLA’s defection remark

Guntur: YSRCP MP from Rajampet parliamentary constituency PV Midhun Reddy denied rumours that he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He asserted that he will continue to raise the issues of the people in the Parliament and work for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

This clarification comes close on the heels of a statement by the Jammalamadugu BJP MLA C Adinarayana Reddy, who had claimed that all the YSRCP MPS will desert the party and join the saffron group. He told the reporters on Friday that YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy was in touch with their party’s top leadership.

Responding to the BJP leader’s remarks, YSRCP MP said the saffron party is playing mind games to influence the party MPs. Clarifying that he had no such plans, Midhun Reddy said the YSRCP president considers him as his younger brother and he will keep working to improve the party from strength to strength.

Prior to taking an oath as an MP in the Parliament, Midhun Reddy spoke to Sakshi correspondent in New Delhi. He stated that he was elected as a member of Parliament for the third time and this has not been possible without the active support of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the people of Rajampet constituency.

“I would like to thank our party chief YS Jagan for giving me another opportunity to enter the Parliament and work for the development of the state,” the Rajampet MP told Sakshi.

Midhun Reddy emphasised that the YSRCP will extend its support to the government bills which are in the interest of the state and country.

