YSRCP Demands Public Apology from TDP and Jana Sena

Tadepalli, Dec 20: YSRCP has demanded a public apology from Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for spreading misinformation about Ippatam lands and a drug-laden container at Vizag port, as these claims have been proven false.

Speaking to the media, former APTPC Chairman Kanumuri Ravichandra said the Supreme Court recently dismissed the farmers’ claims and imposed fines on the petitioners, while the CBI, after a thorough investigation, debunked the drug container story at Vizag port.

Ravichandra strongly criticized opposition leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for spreading baseless allegations against the YSRCP government. He demanded an unconditional public apology from both leaders for their false claims and politically motivated smear campaigns.

Addressing the controversy surrounding road expansion activities in Ippatam village, Ravichandra slammed Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan for staging a political drama. He pointed out that despite the government issuing prior notices, Pawan Kalyan falsely claimed that farmers’ houses were demolished without warning.

The Supreme Court recently upheld earlier judgments, dismissing the farmers’ claims as baseless and imposing a penalty of Rs. 25,000 on each petitioner. Ravichandra demanded that Pawan Kalyan issue a public apology for misleading the public and creating unnecessary unrest.

Ravichandra also refuted Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations about a drug-laden container allegedly arriving in Visakhapatnam. He clarified that a thorough CBI investigation found no evidence of drugs in the case. Condemning Naidu for making defamatory statements, Ravichandra accused him of tarnishing the state’s image and maligning YSRCP leaders, including MP Vijayasai Reddy, for political gains. He demanded a public apology from Naidu for his baseless accusations.

Ravichandra accused TDP and Jana Sena of resorting to misinformation through their biased media to mislead the public. He alleged that these fabricated narratives were strategically crafted to undermine the YSRCP government while tarnishing the state's reputation for political gain.

He emphasized YSRCP’s dedication to exposing the opposition’s lies and deceptive practices and reiterated that the party would continue to hold opposition leaders accountable for their attempts to mislead the people and damage the state’s reputation.