YSR Kadapa: A large crowd of YSRCP sympathisers and people had gathered since morning as the party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the camp office in Pulivendula on Sunday. The party chief is on a three-day visit to YSR Kadapa district.

As part of his tour, YS Jagan is meeting with party leaders, activists and local residents. Upon his arrival, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy met Jagan and the party chief held discussions with key leaders of the Pulivendula constituency. The YSRCP president spent time receiving requests and addressing concerns from the supporters and local residents.

Earlier in the day, Jagan met with former Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy and former MP Anantha Venkatrami Reddy, further solidifying party relationships.

As part of his second day in the YSR district, Jagan is scheduled to visit the family of a YSRCP leader in Peddakudala village of Lingala mandal. The tour will end tomorrow with Jagan's participation in the late YSR Jayanti celebrations in Idupulapaya.