YS Jagan is a man of masses: Ambati Rambabu

Tadepalli: Former Minister Ambati Rambabu said the former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a man of masses and always remained connected to the people.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Saturday, the former minister criticized a section of media for publishing a mudslinging story claiming that YS Mohan Reddy would hold a public darbar from the 15th of this month and said their goal is to constantly spew venom on the former chief minister and support Chandrababu Naidu. He emphasized that the YSRCP president has always been a man of the people.

Ambati Rambabu said that YS Jagan has never been away from the public and he has met ten times more people in his life than Chandrababu has and added that he is a kind of person who is always seen among the people and interacting with everyone.

Ambati recalled how YS Jagan used to travel by bus during his tours, meeting all sections of people and helping them in resolving their problems. The former Minister said that the YSRCP chief is currently meeting everyone incljuding leaders and common people at the camp office daily from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

