TDP planning to rob assigned lands from poor 

Tadepalli: Former MLA Kaile Anil Kumar lashed out at the TDP government for planning to rob assigned lands from the poor by stalling the G.O issued by the then YSRCP government on Assigned lands.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Saturday, the former MLA said the previous YSRCP government amended the assigned lands act, and a gazette was issued on October 27 last year, with the intention of doing justice to the poor and accordingly, the original assignees, or if they are not present, their legal heirs were identified and rights on those lands were conferred to them.

He said it is unfortunate that instead of implementing the promises made to the people in the manifesto, the coalition government leaders are focused more on how to remove the programs undertaken by the previous government that benefited the people. He said a section of the media is supporting the coalition government instead of acting like a responsible fourth estate.

He said it was the Chandrababu Naidu government that really committed illegalities in the matter of assigned lands and also looted the Amaravati region in the name of the Capital. He informed that SC, ST, BC farmers were deceived and 1100 acres were snatched from them.

Former MLA Anil Kumar said the former chief minister or the then government have no selfish motives in the matter of assigned lands and the rights were conferred to those who were in possession of those lands, and without any selfishness. He criticized the yellow media for spreading malicious propaganda with crooked intentions.

The problem of those lands became more complicated due to the misdeeds of the then CM Chandrababu in 2016 and reminded that 2,06,171 acres were included in the list of prohibited lands under 22-A, he said.

He further said it was former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took initiative to solve the problems of those farmers, and added that conditional titles were given to 22,000 farmers, and 35,000 acres were removed from the list of prohibited lands. He reminded that rights were issued for 2,00,083 acres of forest lands being cultivated by tribals. He mentioned that around 15,21,160 landless poor people, related to 27,41,698 acres, now have full ownership rights.

