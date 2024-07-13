Want to make Maharashtra a global financial powerhouse, Mumbai fintech capital: PM Modi

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the development projects worth Rs 29,000 crore launched in Mumbai on Saturday will enhance connectivity, significantly upgrade the city's infrastructure and greatly benefit its citizens.

He said that Maharashtra is the state with a big role in the creation of developed India. "Maharashtra has a glorious history, a strong present and dreams of a prosperous future. Mumbai is the financial capital of the country, my dream is to make Maharashtra a global financial powerhouse, Mumbai the global Fintech capital and Maharashtra becoming number one in tourism," the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking after launching a slew of projects worth Rs 29,000 crore including Rs 16,000 crore Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel.

"Our motive is to make the quality of life best in Mumbai; therefore, connectivity around Mumbai is being improved. In Mumbai, the coastal road and Atal Setu have been completed, and you may remember that misinformation was spread about the Atal Setu. Every effort was made to stall it (Atal Setu project), but everyone is benefitting from it. I have been told around 20,000 vehicles are using it every day. Besides, it's saving around Rs 20,000-25,000 lakh worth of fuel per day," Prime Minister Modi said.

He further said that the government is focusing on expanding the metro rail network in Mumbai. "Metro rail network was just 8 km about 10 years ago which now has increased to 80 km. Besides, the work on 200 km of metro rail network is currently underway," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said that a couple of weeks ago the Central government approved the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhavan port in Maharashtra which will create more than 10 lakh jobs.

Besides the Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel, the Prime Minister also launched several other projects which included Rs 6,300 crore Goregaon Mulund Link Road; Rs 5,540 crore Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana; Rs 813 crore Kalyan Yard Remodelling; Rs 52 crore extended platforms 10 and 11 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus; Rs 64 crore new platform at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus; and Rs 27 crore Gati Shakti Multi-Model Cargo Terminal in Turbhe.

This was Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the city after the formation of the NDA government at the Centre.

"The people of the country want continuous rapid development and want to make India developed in the next 25 years. People are aware that the NDA government can provide stability and permanence. After taking oath for the third time, I said that in the third term, the NDA government would work three times faster and today we are witnessing this happening," he said, adding that "aspirations of 21st century India are at a very high level at this time".

Citing an RBI's recent report, Prime Minister Modi said that in the last 3-4 years, around eight crore new jobs have been created in the country. "These figures have silenced those who spread false narratives. These individuals oppose investment, infrastructure development and India's development policies. They are being exposed. Citizens are rejecting their fake narratives," he said.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that almost 25 years of this century have passed and the people of the country want continuous rapid development and want to make India developed in the next 25 years.

"Tourism, agriculture and industry are all benefiting from such connectivity infrastructure. This is creating new employment opportunities. When there is good connectivity, it also provides security, convenience and respect to women. That means these works of the NDA government are empowering the poor, farmers, women power and youth power," he added.

"The development model of the NDA government has been to give priority to the deprived. We are giving priority to those who have been at the bottom line for decades. As soon as the new government was sworn in, we took big decisions regarding pucca houses for the poor and farmers," Prime Minister Modi said.

