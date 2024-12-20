YS Jagan Birthday Special: Jagan – Man of the Masses, Pro-Poor Leader, Poster Man of Welfare

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the man who weathered many a storm, has been with the masses and for the masses ever since he was pitchforked into active politics by a quirk of fate that had seen fast-paced developments in quick succession.

The man made of sterner stuff, who celebrates his birthday on December 21, has seen it all—from being the son of a Chief Minister who charmed the nation with his political acumen, to the son who lost his father during the peak of his glamour, to the fighter who was forced to float his own party that would change the course of Andhra Pradesh political history with his effervescent mass contact programs, propelling him to become the Chief Minister with a thumping mandate.

The journey was not that easy. It was bumpy, tough, and intertwined with unsavory intrigues. But still, the David had taken on the Goliath and had become the signature of welfare.

The birthday boy was first elected to Lok Sabha from Kadapa in 2009. Despite facing hurdle after hurdle, he remained steadfast, pursuing the road he believed to be the best, come what may, and established himself as a strong political force. On the family front, his wife YS Bharathi stood by him as an unwavering companion, while his two daughters excelled academically, studying at some of the world’s most prestigious institutions, adding a touch of pride and joy to the family’s journey. Also, While YS Jagan was deeply immersed in his political battles, it was his wife, YS Bharathi, who not only took care of their family but also managed his business interests with extraordinary diligence. Her unwavering support and deft handling of challenges during difficult times were critical pillars of strength for YS Jagan.

In the 2024 general elections, the political scenario was markedly different. The NDA alliance, comprising TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP, joined forces to collectively challenge him. This formidable coalition came to power by making false promises in their manifesto, which disillusioned many over time. In contrast, YS Jagan’s manifesto was rooted in honesty, and he continued to work with integrity, sticking to his principles.

Despite losing the elections in June 2024, his deep mass connection remained intact. He continued to attract huge crowds wherever he went, as people resonated with his genuine efforts and unflinching commitment to welfare. His defeat did not diminish his standing in the eyes of the people, who still remembered the slew of welfare measures he implemented between 2019 and 2024, such as fee reimbursement, Amma Vodi, and various schemes delivered directly through DBT.

From being one of the MPs from the state to being suspended while Parliament passed the State Reorganisation Bill, to bearing the barrage of false charges after differing with the party top brass, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy carved his own space in politics. The YSR Congress Party, which began with just one MP and one MLA, gradually became a formidable force through mass contact programs like Odarpu Yatra and the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, bringing him closer to the people.

Fighting the 2014 elections alone against a united opposition, he won a significant number of seats. Later, his historic 3,648-km walkathon from Idupulapaya to Ichchapuram garnered him unprecedented public support, leading to a massive 151-seat majority in the 2019 elections.

As Chief Minister, he adhered to his manifesto and ensured that all sections of society benefitted from his welfare schemes. The hostile media continued to spread canards against him, but the masses always separated the truth from falsehoods. His governance, rooted in social justice, welfare, and development, won the hearts of millions.

Dressed in simple yet elegant attire, he scripted the welfare agenda with his humane signature. His drive to ensure that every rupee reached the intended beneficiary without pilferage paid rich dividends. He redefined the architecture of social welfare with direct benefit transfers, restructured governance to make it village-centric, and crafted a curriculum of excellence in education.

Through RBKs, he made agriculture profitable and empowered weaker sections, minorities, and women like never before. Even though he faced temporary setbacks, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, with age, maturity, and commitment on his side, remains a force to reckon with on the national political map.